Deftones + Gojira Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates for 2022
Deftones on Friday (July 9) announced rescheduled 2022 tour dates for their anticipated North American campaign alongside fellow metal act Gojira. The joint trek initially was plotted for 2020 before being postponed to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's now been pushed back yet another year.
The singer Poppy, advertised as a supporting act for what would have been the 2020 or 2021 tour, will not appear at the newly rescheduled shows.
See all the new dates near the bottom of this post.
"As everyone knows, difficult decisions are a part of life, and we faced one recently," Deftones said in a statement. "After much contemplation, we've made the decision to postpone our summer tour with Gojira one more time. As passionate as you are about seeing us, we are even more so to be back on stage together."
The message continued, "With the imminence of the tour, and the pandemic lasting much longer than we anticipated, we came to the realization that uncertainty still remains in different markets throughout the country. We do not want to be in a situation where shows have to be adjusted or cancelled … while we are on the road."
The Chino Moreno-led band added that those with tickets for the 2021 shows who can't attend a new date would be able to obtain a refund. Further, three additional shows in Las Vegas, Cincinnati, and Nashville, Tenn., have been added to the tour. Get more info here.
Deftones + Gojira Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates
April 14 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
April 16 – Seattle, Wa. @ WAMU Theater
April 18 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Bill Graham Aud.
April 20 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre
April 22 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Cosmopolitan *
April 23 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theater
April 25 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
April 28 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
April 30 – Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
May 2 – Irving, Texas @ Toyota Music Factory
May 3 – San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
May 6 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
May 7 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Municipal Auditorium *
May 8 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Icon Music Center *
May 10 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater
May 11 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Peterson Events Center
May 13 – Boston, Mass. @ Agganis Arena
May 14 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony
May 15 – New York, N.Y. @ Pier 17
May 17 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
May 18 – Philadelphia. Pa. @ The Met
May 19 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
May 21 – Quebec, Canada @ Place Bell
May 22 – Toronto, Canada @ RBC Echo Beach
May 24 – Detroit, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amp.
May 26 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave
May 27 – Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion
May 28 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory
* Newly added show