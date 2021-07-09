Deftones on Friday (July 9) announced rescheduled 2022 tour dates for their anticipated North American campaign alongside fellow metal act Gojira. The joint trek initially was plotted for 2020 before being postponed to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's now been pushed back yet another year.

The singer Poppy, advertised as a supporting act for what would have been the 2020 or 2021 tour, will not appear at the newly rescheduled shows.

See all the new dates near the bottom of this post.

"As everyone knows, difficult decisions are a part of life, and we faced one recently," Deftones said in a statement. "After much contemplation, we've made the decision to postpone our summer tour with Gojira one more time. As passionate as you are about seeing us, we are even more so to be back on stage together."

The message continued, "With the imminence of the tour, and the pandemic lasting much longer than we anticipated, we came to the realization that uncertainty still remains in different markets throughout the country. We do not want to be in a situation where shows have to be adjusted or cancelled … while we are on the road."

The Chino Moreno-led band added that those with tickets for the 2021 shows who can't attend a new date would be able to obtain a refund. Further, three additional shows in Las Vegas, Cincinnati, and Nashville, Tenn., have been added to the tour. Get more info here.

Deftones + Gojira Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates

April 14 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

April 16 – Seattle, Wa. @ WAMU Theater

April 18 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Bill Graham Aud.

April 20 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre

April 22 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Cosmopolitan *

April 23 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theater

April 25 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

April 28 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

April 30 – Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

May 2 – Irving, Texas @ Toyota Music Factory

May 3 – San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

May 6 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

May 7 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Municipal Auditorium *

May 8 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Icon Music Center *

May 10 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater

May 11 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Peterson Events Center

May 13 – Boston, Mass. @ Agganis Arena

May 14 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony

May 15 – New York, N.Y. @ Pier 17

May 17 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

May 18 – Philadelphia. Pa. @ The Met

May 19 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 21 – Quebec, Canada @ Place Bell

May 22 – Toronto, Canada @ RBC Echo Beach

May 24 – Detroit, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amp.

May 26 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

May 27 – Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

May 28 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory

* Newly added show