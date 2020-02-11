Deftones Announce Summer 2020 Tour With Gojira + Poppy

The warmer months are the best time of year to see live shows, and this coming summer just got even better. Deftones have announced a 2020 tour with Gojira and Poppy.

The tour begins on July 27 and will come to a close on Sept. 5, making 20 stops between the U.S. and Canada.

See the full tour routing below and look for tickets to go on sale on Friday (Feb. 14) at this location.

Deftones confirmed they were finishing up their next studio album over the fall, and that it will be out sometime this year. The new record will be the ninth full length effort from the experimental group and first since issuing Gore in 2016.

Meanwhile, Gojira returned to the studio at the beginning of fall once they were back from their run on Knotfest Roadshow with Slipknot and Behemoth and are working on their first record since Magma was released four years ago.

Poppy, who recently released I Disagree, her first metal-leaning album and third overall, is currently headlining her own tour, spreading her "post-genre" message and music. With a thunderous, riff-heavy set, she fits right in on this bill.

Deftones, Gojira + Poppy 2020 Tour Dates

July 27 – Portland, Ore. @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center

July 28 – Seattle, Wash. @ WaMu Theater

July 30 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Aug. 01 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Aug. 02 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre

Aug. 04 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Aug. 05 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 07 – Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Aug. 08 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Eagles Ballroom

Aug. 09 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory

Aug. 11 – Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Aug. 12 – Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

Aug. 14 – Boston, Mass. @ Agganis Arena

Aug. 15 – Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell

Aug. 17 – Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Echo Beach

Aug. 19 – New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Aug. 20 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

Aug. 22 – Philadelphia, Penn. @ The Met Philadelphia

Aug. 23 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Aug. 24 – Bridgeport, Conn. @ Harbor Yard Amphitheater

Aug. 26 – Pittsburgh, Penn. @ Petersen Events Center

Aug. 27 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Amphitheatre at White River State Park

Aug. 29 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Aug. 30 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Sept. 01 – San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

Sept. 02 – Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

Sept. 03 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sept. 05 – Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center