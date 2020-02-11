Deftones Announce Summer 2020 Tour With Gojira + Poppy
The warmer months are the best time of year to see live shows, and this coming summer just got even better. Deftones have announced a 2020 tour with Gojira and Poppy.
The tour begins on July 27 and will come to a close on Sept. 5, making 20 stops between the U.S. and Canada.
See the full tour routing below and look for tickets to go on sale on Friday (Feb. 14) at this location.
Deftones confirmed they were finishing up their next studio album over the fall, and that it will be out sometime this year. The new record will be the ninth full length effort from the experimental group and first since issuing Gore in 2016.
Meanwhile, Gojira returned to the studio at the beginning of fall once they were back from their run on Knotfest Roadshow with Slipknot and Behemoth and are working on their first record since Magma was released four years ago.
Poppy, who recently released I Disagree, her first metal-leaning album and third overall, is currently headlining her own tour, spreading her "post-genre" message and music. With a thunderous, riff-heavy set, she fits right in on this bill.
Deftones, Gojira + Poppy 2020 Tour Dates
July 27 – Portland, Ore. @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center
July 28 – Seattle, Wash. @ WaMu Theater
July 30 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Aug. 01 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
Aug. 02 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre
Aug. 04 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre
Aug. 05 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 07 – Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
Aug. 08 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Eagles Ballroom
Aug. 09 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory
Aug. 11 – Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Aug. 12 – Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill
Aug. 14 – Boston, Mass. @ Agganis Arena
Aug. 15 – Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell
Aug. 17 – Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Echo Beach
Aug. 19 – New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
Aug. 20 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
Aug. 22 – Philadelphia, Penn. @ The Met Philadelphia
Aug. 23 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
Aug. 24 – Bridgeport, Conn. @ Harbor Yard Amphitheater
Aug. 26 – Pittsburgh, Penn. @ Petersen Events Center
Aug. 27 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Amphitheatre at White River State Park
Aug. 29 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Aug. 30 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Sept. 01 – San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
Sept. 02 – Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
Sept. 03 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sept. 05 – Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
