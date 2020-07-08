Deftones, Gojira + Poppy Announce 2021 Rescheduled Tour Dates

Deftones, Gojira and Poppy have announced a run of 2021 North American tour dates. The shows were originally scheduled to take place in Summer 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the massive tour into next year.

"Our North American tour with special guests, Gojira and Poppy, has now been rescheduled for August – September of 2021. Head to Deftones.com for the full list of dates," Deftones write.

"If you bought tickets for one of the 2020 shows and cannot make the rescheduled show, you will receive an email directly allowing you to request a refund. For more details, please visit livenation.com/refund. Please hold on to your tickets, as they will be honored for the 2021 dates. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Deftones, Gojira + Poppy 2021 Tour Dates:

08/12 - Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

08/14 - Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Club/The Rave/Eagles Ballroom

08/15 - Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

08/17 - Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

08/18 - Toronto, ON – Echo Beach

08/20 - Laval, QC – Place Bell

08/21 - Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

08/23 - Boston, MA – Agganis Arena

08/24 - New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

08/27 - Philadelphia, PA – The Met

08/28 - Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

08/29 - Washington, DC – The Anthem

08/31 - Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

09/02 - Indianapolis, IN – Amphitheater at White River State Park

09/03 - Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

09/04 - Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

09/06 - Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

09/07 - Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

09/08 - San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

09/10 - Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

09/11 - Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre

09/14 - Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

09/17 - Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

09/18 - San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

09/21 - Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

09/22 - Portland, OR – Theatre Of The Clouds at MODA Center