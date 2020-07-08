Deftones, Gojira + Poppy Announce 2021 Rescheduled Tour Dates
Deftones, Gojira and Poppy have announced a run of 2021 North American tour dates. The shows were originally scheduled to take place in Summer 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the massive tour into next year.
"Our North American tour with special guests, Gojira and Poppy, has now been rescheduled for August – September of 2021. Head to Deftones.com for the full list of dates," Deftones write.
"If you bought tickets for one of the 2020 shows and cannot make the rescheduled show, you will receive an email directly allowing you to request a refund. For more details, please visit livenation.com/refund. Please hold on to your tickets, as they will be honored for the 2021 dates. Thank you for your patience and understanding."
Deftones, Gojira + Poppy 2021 Tour Dates:
08/12 - Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
08/14 - Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Club/The Rave/Eagles Ballroom
08/15 - Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
08/17 - Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
08/18 - Toronto, ON – Echo Beach
08/20 - Laval, QC – Place Bell
08/21 - Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
08/23 - Boston, MA – Agganis Arena
08/24 - New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17
08/27 - Philadelphia, PA – The Met
08/28 - Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
08/29 - Washington, DC – The Anthem
08/31 - Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
09/02 - Indianapolis, IN – Amphitheater at White River State Park
09/03 - Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
09/04 - Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
09/06 - Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09/07 - Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
09/08 - San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
09/10 - Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
09/11 - Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre
09/14 - Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
09/17 - Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
09/18 - San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
09/21 - Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
09/22 - Portland, OR – Theatre Of The Clouds at MODA Center
