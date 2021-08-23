Pixies Cancel Fall 2021 Tour Over COVID Concerns

Pixies are the latest act to bow out of their fall 2021 touring, citing their concern with the surge in COVID cases made worse by the delta variant.

In a statement, the band revealed, "Regretfully, Pixies - Black Francis, Joey Santiago, David Lovering, and Paz Lenchantin - announce today that they are cancelling their

11-date U.S. September run that also included scheduled appearances at Summerfest in Milwaukee and Chicago's Riot Fest. Pixies have determined that with the current surge in COVID cases made worse by the Delta variant, this is the right decision for their fans, crew members and themselves, and ask that their fans stay safe and healthy."

Two of the scheduled shows on the run were with Nine Inch Nails, who just last week called off their touring for the remainder of 2021, citing their concern for touring as well. Limp Bizkit and Light the Torch are other acts who recently bowed out of touring citing concerns over touring amidst a pandemic.

Pixies' cancelled dates are listed below. Ticket holders can obtain refunds from point of purchase.

Pixies 2021 Canceled Tour Dates

Sept. 10 - Port Chester, N.Y. @ Capitol Theatre

Sept. 11 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Sept. 13 - Louisville, Ky. @ Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Sept. 14 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Foellinger Theatre

Sept. 16 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Summerfest

Sept. 17 - Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory at The District

Sept. 18 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Waiting Room/Outdoors

Sept. 19 - Chicago, Ill. @ Riot Fest

Sept. 21 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion (with NIN)

Sept. 23 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion (with NIN)

Sept. 26 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain's Ballroom