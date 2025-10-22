The Cult have announced a hiatus from touring in a new statement.

Frontman Ian Astbury and guitarist Billy Duffy revealed in a message that they've "decided to step away from touring for an undetermined amount of time." The band will still perform the rest of their 2025 dates as planned and then will return home to focus on their families and on new music.

Read the statement in full below.

Mother Nature has a cycle of change and evolution that is inevitable. The moon’s phases change, tides rise and fall. Change is necessary for creation and rebirth. It is with this in mind that, following the remaining dates on our current North American The Cult/Death Cult 8525 Tour, we have decided to step away from touring for an undetermined amount of time. We have toured extensively over the last few years and we shall now shift our focus to writing, recording new music, and exploring other projects that shall be revealed over time. It is a time for us to turn inward to recharge our spiritual batteries. When we return to the stage, it shall be with an even stronger fire and energy that we will share with all of you. Ours is a communal bond, and it will not be broken, simply paused. Until then, we have five remaining shows on this current tour, culminating at The Shrine in Los Angeles on Oct 30. Please join us for what has been an incredible celebration of 40 years of The Cult and Death Cult. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the love and support. It keeps us alive.

Astbury and Duffy shared individual comments on the hiatus as well.

The vocalist wrote, "My deepest gratitude to all who attended and immersed themselves in our world. I am deeply grateful to be connected to our Cult family as we ready ourselves for our final five shows for some time and we take the opportunity to dive deeper into our next creative adventures. More shall be revealed. Blessings to you all.”

"It’s been a beautiful three years celebrating our music with The Cult family around the world. Now it’s time to go home and spend time with our own families and create some new music," Duffy added.

Astbury recently appeared on Loudwire Nights where he told host Chuck Armstrong that The Cult were in an "interesting moment" and he didn't know exactly what the future held for the band. At the time, their main focus was their 2025 tour.

"This tour is called Paradise Now, so Paradise Now may continue, or the last show might be Oct. 30 in Los Angeles at the Shrine and then maybe we'll move on," the vocalist said at the time.

Listen to the full interview below.

The Cult's latest album Under the Midnight Sun came out in 2022. Their five remaining concerts will take place between Oct. 24 and 30 in Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Francisco, San Diego and Los Angeles. See more details on their website.