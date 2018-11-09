The Fever 333 Reveal ‘Strength in Numb333rs’ Album Details, New Song ‘Burn It’
The Fever 333 turned a few heads earlier this year with the release of their Made an America EP, and the band will kick off 2019 on the right foot with a new full-length album. Jason Aalon Butler and crew have finished off their new disc titled Strength in Numb333rs that is set for a Jan. 18 street date via 333 Wreckords Crew / Roadrunner.
The band premiered the new song "Burn It" last night. The forceful, high energy track falls in line with what we've heard from their previous EP and you can hear the song and see the video for the track in the player below.
There are now pre-orders for the album that are available via Amazon and iTunes, with the full artwork and track listing also revealed. You can check out which songs made the cut as well as see the artwork at the bottom of this post.
The Fever 333 are finishing out the year touring Europe, but will return stateside in January to kick off a North American run. Get ticketing info here and see all the dates listed below.
The Fever 333, "Burn It"
The Fever 333, Strength in Numb333rs Artwork + Track Listing
01 – “…”
02 – “Burn It”
03 – “Animal”
04 – “Prey For Me/3”
05 – “One Of Us”
06 – “Inglewood/3”
07 – “The Innocent”
08 – “Out Of Control/3”
09 – “Am I Here?”
10 – “Coup D’Étalk”
The Fever 333 Tour Dates
Nov. 9 - Chemnitz, Germany @ Messe
Nov. 10 - Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle
Nov. 12 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall
Nov. 13 - Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum
Nov. 14 - Munich, Germany @ Zenith Die Kuturhalle
Nov. 16 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Lotto Arena
Nov. 17 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle
Nov. 18 - Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Nov. 20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
Nov. 21 - Paris, France @ Zenith
Nov. 23 - Birmingham, U.K. @ Arena Birmingham
Nov. 24 - Leeds, U.K. @ First Direct Arena
Nov. 25 - Glasgow, U.K. @ SSE Hydro
Nov. 27 - Cardiff, U.K. @ Motorpoint Arena
Nov. 29-30 - London, U.K. @ Alexandra Palace
Jan. 23 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Municipal Auditorium
Jan. 25 - Orlando, Fla. @ CFE Arena
Jan. 26 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Jan. 28 - Fairfax, Va. @ Eaglebank Arena
Jan. 29-30 - New York, N.Y. @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Feb. 1 - Lowell, Mass. @ Tsongas Center
Feb. 2 - Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell
Feb. 4 - Detroit, Mich. @ Fillmore
Feb. 5 - Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom
Feb. 6 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Minneapolis Armory
Feb. 8 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom at Gilley's
Feb. 9 - Houston, Texas @ Revention Music Center
Feb. 11 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore
Feb. 13 - Inglewood, Calif. @ Forum
Feb. 15 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Comerica Theatre
Feb. 16 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
March 4 - Osaka, Japan @ Umeda Club Quattro
March 5 - Ebisu, Japan @ Ebisu Liquid Room
March 9 - Sydney, Australia @ Download
March 11 - Melbourne, Australia @ Download
