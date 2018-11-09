The Fever 333 turned a few heads earlier this year with the release of their Made an America EP, and the band will kick off 2019 on the right foot with a new full-length album. Jason Aalon Butler and crew have finished off their new disc titled Strength in Numb333rs that is set for a Jan. 18 street date via 333 Wreckords Crew / Roadrunner.

The band premiered the new song "Burn It" last night. The forceful, high energy track falls in line with what we've heard from their previous EP and you can hear the song and see the video for the track in the player below.

There are now pre-orders for the album that are available via Amazon and iTunes, with the full artwork and track listing also revealed. You can check out which songs made the cut as well as see the artwork at the bottom of this post.

The Fever 333 are finishing out the year touring Europe, but will return stateside in January to kick off a North American run. Get ticketing info here and see all the dates listed below.

The Fever 333, "Burn It"

The Fever 333, Strength in Numb333rs Artwork + Track Listing

Roadrunner Records Roadrunner Records loading...

01 – “…”

02 – “Burn It”

03 – “Animal”

04 – “Prey For Me/3”

05 – “One Of Us”

06 – “Inglewood/3”

07 – “The Innocent”

08 – “Out Of Control/3”

09 – “Am I Here?”

10 – “Coup D’Étalk”

The Fever 333 Tour Dates

Nov. 9 - Chemnitz, Germany @ Messe

Nov. 10 - Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle

Nov. 12 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall

Nov. 13 - Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

Nov. 14 - Munich, Germany @ Zenith Die Kuturhalle

Nov. 16 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Lotto Arena

Nov. 17 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle

Nov. 18 - Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Nov. 20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

Nov. 21 - Paris, France @ Zenith

Nov. 23 - Birmingham, U.K. @ Arena Birmingham

Nov. 24 - Leeds, U.K. @ First Direct Arena

Nov. 25 - Glasgow, U.K. @ SSE Hydro

Nov. 27 - Cardiff, U.K. @ Motorpoint Arena

Nov. 29-30 - London, U.K. @ Alexandra Palace

Jan. 23 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Municipal Auditorium

Jan. 25 - Orlando, Fla. @ CFE Arena

Jan. 26 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Jan. 28 - Fairfax, Va. @ Eaglebank Arena

Jan. 29-30 - New York, N.Y. @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Feb. 1 - Lowell, Mass. @ Tsongas Center

Feb. 2 - Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell

Feb. 4 - Detroit, Mich. @ Fillmore

Feb. 5 - Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom

Feb. 6 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Minneapolis Armory

Feb. 8 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom at Gilley's

Feb. 9 - Houston, Texas @ Revention Music Center

Feb. 11 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore

Feb. 13 - Inglewood, Calif. @ Forum

Feb. 15 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Comerica Theatre

Feb. 16 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

March 4 - Osaka, Japan @ Umeda Club Quattro

March 5 - Ebisu, Japan @ Ebisu Liquid Room

March 9 - Sydney, Australia @ Download

March 11 - Melbourne, Australia @ Download