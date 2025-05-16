Here are 11 of the most underrated albums by some of hair metal's biggest bands.

When we talk about hair metal, the conversation usually circles around the same handful of albums. Whether it’s a record that was a massive debut, includes an array of radio dominating anthems, or was an album that simply defined the era, we all know ‘em. But, for every multi-platinum success, there’s also a record waiting in the shadows that simply never got its due.

Sometimes it was timing, sometimes it was marketing, and sometimes the spotlight simply didn’t shine in the right direction… but despite the reason, it didn’t mean that the music wasn’t there.

These are the albums where bands took chances, sharpened their sound, or doubled down on what made them great. Maybe they followed a massive debut and couldn’t escape its shadow, or maybe they just slipped through the cracks while fans moved on to the next big thing. Either way, each and every one of these records is brimming with the same guitar-driven, melodic energy that made the genre so successful in the first place.

Here are eleven albums from some of the biggest names in hair metal that prove being underrated doesn’t mean unworthy!

The Most Underrated Album By 11 Big Hair Metal Bands Think you know every classic from hair metal's finest? These underrated albums prove the biggest bands still have hidden gems waiting to be cranked to eleven. Gallery Credit: Sydney Taylor

10 of the Most Underrated Glam Metal Bands of the ‘80s Glam metal bands you should know. Gallery Credit: Sydney Taylor

