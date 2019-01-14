The Who Announce 2019 North American Tour Dates

The Who are going on the road in 2019 and have just announced two North American tour legs, one for the Summer and one for the Fall, totaling 29 cities in all. This run will also be a unique one as the rock legends will be accompanied by an orchestra each night.

It gets better: The Who will also be releasing a new record this year, their first since issuing Endless Wire in 2006.

“The Who are touring again in 2019," commented guitarist Pete Townshend. "Roger christened this tour 'Moving On!' I love it. It is what both of us want to do. Move on, with new music, classic Who music, all performed in new and exciting ways. Taking risks, nothing to lose. Looking forward to seeing you all. Are you ready?"

“Be aware Who fans! Just because it's The Who with an orchestra, in no way will it compromise the way Pete and I deliver our music. This will be full throttle Who with horns and bells on," states singer Roger Daltrey.

Joining the iconic duo of Daltrey and Townshend onstage will be Simon Townshend (guitar, backing vocals), Loren Gold (keyboards), Jon Button (bass) and Zak Starkey (drums).

Fan Club pre-sales start Jan. 10 at 10AM local time and runs through Jan. 17 at 10PM local time. Each pair of tickets will come with a redeemable code for a copy of The Who's new album when it is released. The code is non-transferrable on re-sale tickets and $1 from every ticket will benefit the Teen Cancer America.

The Who 2019 North American Tour Dates

May 07 — Grand Rapids, Mic. @ Van Andel Arena

May 09 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

May 11 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

May 13 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

May 16 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

May 18 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

May 21 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 23 — Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

May 25 — Philadelphia, Penn. @ Citizens Bank Park

May 28 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

May 30 — Pittsburgh, Penn. @ PPG Paints Arena

June 01 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 6 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 8 — Alpine Valley, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Sept. 10 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 13 — Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Sept. 15 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 18 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Sept. 20 — Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ BB&T Center

Sept. 22 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Sept. 25 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Sept. 27 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 29 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Oct. 11 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 13 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 16 — San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University

Oct. 19 — Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park

Oct. 21 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Oct. 23 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place