Tony Iommi Drops Second New Solo Song, ‘Stormwatcher’

It's not going to be smooth sailing listening to Tony Iommi's From the Dark solo album and we get another glimpse of that with the second stellar, dark new song "Stormwatcher."

The new song arrives ahead of the Oct. 23 street date for the album and further illustrates what Iommi has shared as being a darker new album despite the more joyous atmosphere that it was made under.

What Is "Stormwatcher" About?

Singer Jorn Lande spoke about the maritime-themed track, which features a dramatic animated video from writer-director Daniel Gray and Cub Animation.

He explained, “It channels something from within, something real,” nodding to the struggles and sorrows we face in life's own voyages. He adds, “We are the captain of our own vessel, a ship crashing through unknown and sometimes challenging waters, always navigating forward, steering steady through every storm, driven by dreams of new horizons and longing for something new.”

Though the music originated with Iommi, he turned over lyric-writing to the singer once their collaboration started to play out. Earlier this week, Iommi told Full Metal Jackie, "I just loved the way he presents it. It's always good for a vocalist, I think, to write his own lyrics because they know how they're gonna present that word and that song."

Tony Iommi, "Stormwatcher"

BMG Worldwide tony iommi stormwatcher

More About 'From the Dark'

It's been a passion project for Iommi, who initially started with a group of instrumentals before deciding he wanted vocals and a full band on some of his new material. Eventually he fielded a group of musicians to record that album that included the aforementioned vocalist Jorn Lande along with Mercyful Fate bassist Becky Baldwin and Robbie Williams drummer Karl Brazil.

READ MORE: Tony Iommi Reflects on Last Conversation With Ozzy Osbourne

Add in the presence of Iommi's longtime collaborator and co-producer Mike Exeter and his From the Dark album began to take shape. The album has already yielded the lead single, "World Alone," and it includes eight songs along with a pair of bonus tracks.

As stated, From the Dark is en route for an Oct. 23 release and pre-orders are currently being taken.

Below see how we ranked Black Sabbath's albums from worst to best.