Tony Iommi Says Tony Martin-Era Black Sabbath Albums Will Be Reissued in 2023

There's a lot of new rock and metal music to look forward to that'll come out in 2023, but we'll also be getting some special reissues as well, especially from Black Sabbath. Tony Iommi has confirmed that the band's albums featuring Tony Martin will be re-released sometime in the next year.

Sabbath have had their fare share of different vocalists since they formed in 1968, including Martin, who fronted the band from 1987 until 1991, and then again from 1993 until 1997. He appeared on five of Sabbath's albums — The Eternal Idol (1987), Headless Cross (1989), Tyr (1990), Cross Purposes (1994) and Forbidden (1995). Ronnie James Dio had rejoined between the band's stints with Martin, appearing on their 1992 album Dehumanizer.

During an interview with The Metal Voice in November, Martin suggested that the Black Sabbath records he sang on would be reissued in 2023, though he admitted he's never had much of a say in what the band does.

"They're re-releasing these Tony Martin [albums], honestly I have no idea what's happening with it. I know it's gonna be next year, but that's all I know really," Martin said.

Yesterday (Dec. 29), Iommi confirmed that the albums will be reissued next year in a tweet honoring former drummer Cozy Powell's birthday.

"Cozy Powell would have been 75 today," the guitar legend wrote. "Looking forward to the release of the IRS albums in 2023, a tribute to his great playing."

Powell played drums for Sabbath from 1988 until 1991 and then again from 1994 until 1995. He appeared on the albums Headless Cross, Tyr and Forbidden, which all came out on I.R.S. Records, in addition to Dehumanizer and Cross Purposes. The drummer died in April of 1998.

It's unclear whether all of the I.R.S. albums will be reissued, and whether Martin's first album with the group, The Eternal Idol, will be included in the reissue, as that record was released through a different label. Stay tuned for an official announcement regarding all of the details.