There's no better band to air drum to than Rush and Caleb Joseph, the catcher for Major League Baseball's Toronto Blue Jays, knows that. At the team's spring training session, he showed off his skills, setting up a couple buckets as a mock drum kit and playing along to "Spirit of Radio."

Surrounded by his teammates who were clapping along, Joseph put on a clinic as the Permanent Waves track blasted from a nearby boombox. The catcher nailed every bit of Neil Peart's parts and our favorite moment has to be during the short reggae break where he tried to keep a straight face while daintily hitting his mock cymbals.

Joseph exhibited all the signs of a pro behind the kit, even twirling his sticks between his fingers like a bonafide showman. For our money, this should be one of the approved uses of a trashcan in baseball.

Watch the full clip, which was shared on the Toronto Blue Jays' Twitter page, below.

Over the decades, many have joked that the fine art of air drumming was solely inspired by the late Neil Peart's anthemic, hook-driven drum parts and videos like this make it tough to cast doubt on that notion.

Following the news of Neil Peart's death earlier this year, Joseph sent out a message explaining his admiration for the drum legend. "Don’t tweet much but am so saddened by the news of Neil Peart’s passing," the catcher wrote, continuing, "Rush is my favorite band and Neil my favorite drummer. The reason I even picked up drum sticks was because of Neil. Just absolutely crushed by this news. Always held hope for 1 more tour. Thank You Neil!"

Peart passed away on Jan. 7 after quietly battling brain cancer for three years.