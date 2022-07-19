Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan, best known for his roles on TV's Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock, was apparently feeling emo as U2's "With or Without You" played overhead in an airport earlier this month.

A viral video shared by TikTok user Haley Madeline on July 10 shows Morgan sitting in a terminal, evidently at Omaha's Eppley Airfield, and the entertainer can't stop very emotionally singing along to "With or Without You." The tender U2 ballad from 1987's The Joshua Tree was a hit single from the Bono-led rock band.

Watch the video near the bottom of this post.

In the clip, other travelers appear to let Morgan sing unbothered; some may be capturing the moment on their smartphones. Whatever the case, they certainly got something of a free show, as Morgan is now on the road performing his stand-up comedy across the U.S.

The comedian deserves to enjoy himself. In March, he tearfully told Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend of the difficulty he faced returning to stand-up after a 2014 car crash seriously injured him and killed another passenger, his friend and fellow comedian James McNair.

U2's "With or Without You" was a No. 1 single for the group in the U.S., Canada and their native Ireland. The song almost didn't come together at all, however. In a now-classic story, lead singer Bono had to convince the other U2 members not to throw it away. Watch the music video for the song under the Morgan clip.

Tracy Morgan Sings Along to U2's "With or Without You" in Airport Terminal

U2, "With or Without You" (Video)