As Live Aid celebrates its 40th Anniversary, we're taking you back and looking at some of the setlist from arguably the biggest music event of the '80s.

Live Aid came together in the '80s when Boomtown Rats singer Bob Geldof and Ultravox's Midge Ure started using their music ties to put together a massive benefit show to raise funds for famine relief for the citizens of Ethiopia. Coming on the heels of Band-Aid's "Do They Know It's Christmas" and USA for Africa's "We Are the World" benefit singles, the multi-continent concert was meant to raise additional funds with a worldwide broadcast.

A who's who of rock, pop and metal took part in the special day on July 13, 1985. The show was staged at London's Wembley Stadium and Philadelphia's JFK Stadium. Iconic acts such as Queen, Mick Jagger and David Bowie headlined a day that included special reunions for Led Zeppelin, The Who and Black Sabbath.

READ MORE: Tony Iommi Kicked Madonna Out of Live Aid Rehearsal

Meanwhile, Phil Collins proved to be the day's MVP, playing at both shows while sharing the stage with Sting, Eric Clapton and Led Zeppelin along with moments that spotlighted his own catalog.

Who played what on that special day? Remember that this took place in 1985 and some of the acts who performed still had plenty of hit making days ahead.

Revisit the setlists of 10 of the biggest performances from Live Aid below.

