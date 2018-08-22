While Nine Inch Nails prepare to tour this fall in support of their Bad Witch disc, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross continue to line up work as in-demand film composers. Their latest credit is the upcoming Jonah Hill-directed movie Mid90s.

The pair reportedly composed the score the film, which centers on a 13-year-old kid (Sunny Suljic) who falls in with a crowd of older skateboarders while dealing with a difficult home life. The film also stars Lucas Hedges and Katherine Waterston and a trailer for the movie can be seen above. Mid90s is Jonah Hill's directorial debut and it's expected to be released Oct. 19. Check out a trailer for the film above.

Reznor and Ross have been in demand in the scoring world, thanks to their work on The Social Network and The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo. Other credits include Patriots Day and scoring on the documentaries Before the Flood and The Vietnam War.

The two musicians will be hitting the road as part of the Nine Inch Nails touring lineup next month. They start a trek on Sept. 13 that will carry them through the fall and into December. See all of their scheduled dates here.

