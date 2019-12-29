Nine Inch Nails pair Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will go back to where their film scoring career began, helping out film director David Fincher with his next project.

The two musicians will lend their skills to the upcoming Netflix film Mank, but with a twist. The film is a black-and-white movie set in the '40s chronicling the exploits of Citizen Kane film writer Herman Mankiewicz. Keeping the film as true to the era as possible, Reznor and Ross will reportedly utilize only instruments that were around during the '40s, according to Revolver.

The pair have thrived in the scoring world since first teaming up with Fincher on his film The Social Network. They've also collaborated on The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo and Gone Girl.

Reznor and Ross recently dropped out of scoring the Amy Adams-starring film The Woman in the Window after the film took a different transformation from what they were first presented by in 2018. They do still have plans to score the new animated Pixar film Soul, which features the voices of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove and more.