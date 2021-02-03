The film world may have slowed down in 2020 due to the pandemic, but Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross remained as busy as ever. The two musicians continued their success in the film scoring world by earning two nominations when the Golden Globes nominations were revealed Wednesday morning (Feb. 3).

The pair were nominated for their scoring work on Netflix's David Fincher-helmed movie Mank as well as Pixar's animated favorite Soul, both of which arrived late in 2020. Soul also featured scoring work from Jon Batiste as well.

They'll face competition in the category from Alexandre Desplat (The Midnight Sky), Ludwig Goransson (Tenet) and James Newton Howard (News of the World).

Reznor and Ross weren't the only rockers who earned a Golden Globe nomination as Thirty Seconds to Mars vocalist Jared Leto received a nod for his acting work in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category for the film The Little Things.

The Golden Globes winners will be revealed during a Feb. 28 ceremony that will air at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on NBC. Former Saturday Night Live cast members Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will co-host the awards show.