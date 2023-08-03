Trivium will look a little different for a few days, as bassist Paolo Gregoletto will miss some shows after having to undergo emergency surgery after arriving in Germany for the band's European touring. It was revealed by singer Matt Heafy that the bassist was suffering from abdominal pain and underwent emergency hernia surgery.

In his post, Heafy wrote, "Attention! Yesterday, we arrived in Germany from America. After experiencing abdominal pain, Paolo needed to be taken to the hospital for emergency hernia surgery late in the night. The operation went well and Paolo is recovering."

The vocalist continued, "Paolo will need to stay under observation for the next few days, and Josh [Baines] from Malevolence will be filling in for the next few shows. Please send your healing energy and love Paolo's way - you'll be seeing him back on stage in a few days. See you tomorrow, Wacken!"

Meanwhile, Gregoletto later addressed fans through his Instagram account, posting video from his hospital bed.

"Hey, guys. Obviously starting this tour a lot differently than I had planned. But I'm gonna rest up here in Hamburg for a few days and I'll join back up with the tour either in Marseille or in Belgium at Alcatraz. You know, I might play in a chair, might just kind of stand there to play, but I will be joining back up and just taking it easy. But thank you guys for understanding. I really appreciate it and love you guys. Thank you."

The post was accompanied by the message, "Thanks so much for the kind words and support. Hope to meet back up with the tour next week." Heafy, along with Sacred Reich, As Lions' Austin Dickinson and Biohazard's Billy Graziadei were among those sending along well-wishes on the post.

Trivium are currently touring in support of their latest album, 2021's In The Court of the Dragon. They'll play the Wacken Open Air festival on Friday (Aug. 4), with shows in Romania, France, Belgium and the Czech Republic over the next week. Stay up to date with their touring here.