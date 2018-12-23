Tsunami Hits Stage as Band Performs, Multiple Members Dead

Indonesian alt-rock band Seventeen are in mourning after a tragic concert incident on Saturday. A major tsunami crashed into their stage as the band were performing, striking the Tanjung Lesung Beach Resort in west Java without warning after the eruption of the Anak Krakatoa volcano.

The Guardian reports that at least 222 have died, while over 800 were injured and approximately 30 people are still listed as missing. Among those who perished are Seventeen's bassist Muhammad Awal Purbani (Bani) and the band’s road manager Oki Wijaya.

Singer Riefian Fajarsyah confirmed the news in an emotional Instagram post, seen below, in which he also revealed that three other members of the group as well as his wife were still missing at the time of the posting.

“We lost our bassist Bani and our road manager Oki. Andi [drummer] and Herman [guitar] and Ujang [crew] have not been found.” the vocalist explained. “The rest are thankfully safe although suffering from injuries and broken bones. Please pray so my wife Dylan, Andi and Herman and Ujang can be found soon.”

News footage of the horrific incident as the tsunami arrives can be seen in the CNN report below.