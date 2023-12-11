Twitching Tongues Drummer Cayle Sain Dead at 31

There's sad news to report as veteran Twitching Tongues drummer Cayle Sain has died at the age of 31. The news was confirmed by the band and an outpouring of love from his peers has starting circulating on social media. No cause of death was given.

The band issued a brief statement on the drummer's passing which read, "Our beloved friend, brother, and drummer Cayle Sain has passed away. Aside from his unmatched talent, Cayle had the biggest heart and was the most loyal and caring friend anyone could ask for. If you spent one minute with him, he loved you. Rest in peace, and goodbye for now."

But not long after the band statement, two of his bandmates, singer Colin Young and guitarist Taylor Young, both offered more elaborate tributes to their bandmate.

"A true artist and a TRUE legend," remarked Colin Young of Sain. "Cayle was sensitive, hilarious and the most passionate musician I've ever played with. He possessed irreplaceable talent and an even more irreplaceable spirit who had nothing but love to give to everyone in his life. He remembered every face, every name and talked about so many of you so often."

He went on to call him "the rhythm backbone of Southern California," noting how Sain stepped in to play with multiple bands. "Twitching Tongues would have stopped a long time ago if he didn't step up."

Sain joined the band in 2015, the same year they released their Disharmony album. The band would go on to release Gaining Purpose Through Passionate Hatred in 2018, along with the Disharmony Zero and Twitchfits Vol. 1 EPs.

Colin Young continued, "I'm in absolute shock and go in and out of crying every few minutes, half from grief, and half from remembering something funny he said or did. Truly a comedic genius and I can't believe I'll never get to hear another joke again. If God is real, he opened the gates for Cayle with a subscription to SoundCloud premium, a fresh bottle of sweet baby rays and a damn hearing aid. I hope that everyone, at some point, gets to have a friend like Cayle. Goodbye to our buddy, we love you."

As for Taylor Young, he commented, "Cayle left an immeasurable mark on this world in experience and in music. He lived 100 lives in the span that he was with us. Everybody has or knows a hilarious Cayle story, and EVERY record he graced will stand the test of time. He always said he looked up to us as musicians but in truth, there’s no one who came close to him as a drummer. I’m sorry my friend, we did so much cool shit together and I wish you knew how much you’ll be missed and appreciated. Cayle Sain.

As stated, in addition to Twitching Tongues, Sain left his mark on numerous acts, playing for Ghostemane, Downpresser, Mizery, God's Hate, Fuming Mouth and more. See additional tributes from some of those acts below and fellow peers below.

READ MORE: Hardcore Bands Parody Celebrity John Lennon Cover With Smash Mouth Instead