Vince Neil’s Second Concert of 2021 Canceled

Vince Neil’s June 18 concert in New York — Neil’s first since his heavily criticized return to the stage last month — has been canceled. The Motley Crue singer’s social media accounts have not commented on the gig’s cancellation, but the venue has issued a statement.

Neil made headlines following a lackluster performance at Iowa’s 2021 Boone River Valley Festival, where the singer walked off stage in the middle of “Girls, Girls, Girls” due to a shot voice. The footage went viral, leaving fans wondering if Neil will be ready for Motley Crue’s 2022 stadium tour with Def Leppard.

“Hey, look, he's got a year,” commented Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen. “There's a lot at stake when you go out, and you want to be your best. Hopefully we'll be working out together and all that stuff.”

“Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel announced today that due to circumstances beyond their control, the concert on June 18th, 2021 will no longer feature Vince Neil. Batavia Downs hopes to welcome Vince to Batavia Downs next summer,” writes the venue. “Please note that any comments on this post that use profanity or degrade any artist will be removed and you will be banned from our facebook page.”

Replacing Vince Neil will be Grand Funk Railroad frontman Mark Farner and his American Band. Tickets for Vince Neil’s canceled performance will be honored at the Mark Farner gig and those who wish to obtain a refund may do so at their point of purchase.

Motley Crue are booked to begin their reunion tour with Def Leppard next summer. See the full list of tour dates here.