Vote for the Best Political Campaign Song!

What is the best political campaign song of all time?

We've reached Election Day, the political rallies are done and you've likely heard certain rock songs attached to candidates (sometimes with the artist's endorsements and other times definitely not). So here's your chance to have your vote count for which is the best political campaign song!

What makes a good campaign song? If we're talking about the U.S. election, you likely want to have some reference to America. Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World" is a favorite, as is Kid Rock's "Born Free" and Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A.,' though a closer look at the lyrics for the latter shows more disillusionment with the state of the country. But, damn, that title is anthemic.

Outside of that, the messaging is key - "I Won't Back Down" (Tom Petty), "Don't Stop Believin'" (Journey), "Right Now" (Van Halen), "We're Not Gonna Take It" (Twisted Sister), "My Hero" (Foo Fighters) and "Don't Stop" (Fleetwood Mac) all spark emotions of hope, rebellion and a change for the better! When appealing to the audience, you want to leave them moved. These songs do the trick.

So while we're all in the voting mindset, let's pick a winner of the best political campaign song of all-time.

