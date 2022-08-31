Waitress Reportedly Fired After Taking Video of Axl Rose in Brazilian Hotel

A waitress who worked at the Juma Opera Hotel in Manaus, Brazil was reportedly fired yesterday (Aug. 30) after taking a video of Axl Rose on the premises, according to Boletim Amazonia [translated via Google Translate].

Guns N' Roses are currently on tour in South America, with the first show taking place tomorrow at the Arena da Amazonia in Manaus. The video that the waitress took shows Rose standing on a balcony of the hotel waving and looking down, and the screams of fans can be heard in the background. The singer then walked back inside, escorted by a security guard and his longtime manager Beta Lebeis.

The Brazilian publication noted that the waitress was fired after the video leaked. She was approached by the press outside of the hotel, where she said, "I'm a big fan, I just wanted you to understand my feeling. I didn't run to them, I didn't make a fuss, I served them with great emotion. It's the best band of all time, it's our story and that's for us, it's not fair."

She then showed a tattoo of guns and roses she has on her lower back, indicative of her admiration for the rockers.

Apparently, the other fans of the band who were outside greeting Rose learned of her firing and began protesting outside of the hotel, imploring management to forgive her.

"A fan's love cannot be punished,” a man said.

A couple of other GN'R fans reacted to the news on Twitter. Multiple users reported that the hotel staff was specifically asked not to photograph the band members' presence there, and that one of the consequences of doing so would be firing. It's unknown whether this has been confirmed by the hotel.

"Hello Axl, a woman was fired because she filmed you at the hotel in Manaus, I ask you to have compassion for her, I know I will never get close to you but seeing you up close for a video already makes fans happy," another fan wrote, tagging the singer in the tweet.

Guns will be touring throughout South America until mid-October. See all of the dates on their website.