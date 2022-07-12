A thousand musicians from 25 different counties played "Paradise City" by Gun N' Roses together, and it is epic. Watch the video of Rockin' 1000 crushing the classic below.

Rockin' 1000 celebrated their 8th birthday this month by covering Guns N' Roses at Stade De France in Paris. The group was formed in 2014 and is described as "the biggest rock band on Earth" according to their website. "Rockin' 1000 is more than a band now. It's a family, a community."

The group's website states that everyone is welcome in the band, "Amateurs, professionals, volunteers, kids men, women, no matter their provenance, ethnicity, sexual orientation or social background, what matters is to play music and love each other."

It's amazing to watch how many people are performing together in sync, just look at how many drumsets, keyboards and guitars there are. It's also great to see so many people having fun and rockin' out to the same classic song.

"Paradise City" was released in 1987 and is on Guns N' Roses' debut album Appetite for Destruction. Over 30 years later it's still a song that everyone of all ages can bond over.

The group of musicians recently honored Taylor Hawkins by playing "My Hero" as a tribute. Rockin' 1000 also have covered the Foo Fighters in the past, they performed "Learn to Fly" in 2015. They covered the song to get the band's attention to get the Foo Fighters to play a show in Cesena, Italy, and over 32 million views later — it worked. Some of the band members were even invited to play with them on stage during their Cesena show.

You can watch Rockin' 1000's cover of "Paradise City" by Guns N' Roses below.

Rockin' 1000, "Paradise City" (Guns N' Roses cover)