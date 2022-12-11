Watch Skid Row Vocalist Erik Grönwall’s Wildly Energetic Cover of Guns N’ Roses’ ‘You’re Crazy’

Skid Row frontman Erik Grönwall is no stranger to recording impressive covers, having previously tackled gems such as Pantera’s “Shattered,” Van Halen’s “Dreams” and even Sia’s “Chandelier.” However, he may’ve just topped himself with this electrifying rendition of Guns N’ Roses’ “You’re Crazy.”

Originally released on 1987’s seminal Appetite for Destruction, “You’re Crazy” took the 16th spot on Loudwire’s 2018 ranking of every Guns N’ Roses song. It’s no wonder, then, why artists such as Haste, Katet, and Charlie Bonnet III have covered it. While their takes were certainly interesting, Grönwall’s may be the best yet.

Directed by Jakob Jakobsson Blom, the video (which you can view below) showcases Grönwall singing against a dark blue backdrop as visual effects and dynamic camera angles add extreme theatricality. Of course, he couldn’t record the track alone, so he’s joined by some major talent: drummer Dennis Holm and guitarist/producer Philip Näslund. They, too, are shown playing their parts in-between Grönwall’s electrifying performance. Also, the track was mixed and mastered by Kristoffer Folin of Purple Skull Music.

While their adaption is quite faithful to the original – right down to the guitar solos in the middle and at the end – Grönwall’s sleeker singing automatically makes it rewardingly distinctive. Plus, the whole thing just sounds a tad cleaner and glossier. That’s not to say that it’s necessarily better than its predecessor, but it is impressively authentic yet characteristic.

What do you think of Grönwall's version of “You’re Crazy,” though? Let us know!

Erik Grönwall – “You’re Crazy” (Guns N’ Roses Cover)