Zakk Wylde Doesn’t Get Rockers Getting Upset Over Grammys

Grammys come, Grammys go, but more often than not rock and metal fans find themselves feeling a bit shortchanged by the representation of the genre. And the same goes for those who play it as well. But during a chat on The Jasta Show, Zakk Wylde shared why he finds it amusing that there would be some upset.

Wylde told the host (as transcribed by Ultimate-Guitar), "Do you know what I think is so hysterical with the Grammys? That any of our friends who don't want the Grammys actually get upset about the Grammys!"

He continued, "Do you know what Grammys is? It's the equivalent of any of our friends, or me and you, with our Sabbath and Zeppelin records - we'll throw in some Allman Brothers in there too - we go to [iconic disco nightclub] Studio 54 and it's 1978 and we're like, 'Man, put on some Sabbath and Zeppelin!' And they're just like, 'You're at the wrong bar, guys. We don't play that in here. But down the road there's plenty of bars that play all the music that you want to listen to.'"

Wylde pointed to 1973 when Led Zeppelin was arguably the biggest thing going playing shows that sold more tickets than the Beatles, and seeing how rock was represented that year. "Put it this way, if the band wins anything - awesome! As for a footsie rub, I still don't get one and I've got a Grammy. It doesn't help things," he added.

Further making his point, Wylde stated, "With any of our friends that get upset about this... it's like any of our friends that get upset about Justin Bieber or Lady Gaga. And it's like, really? It's like 'Frank, name me one Lady Gaga song or Justin Bieber song.' And like, 'I don't know any.' And I go, 'Okay, name me a Joe Pass song.' You know, the legendary jazz guitarist. They go, 'Well, I don't listen to jazz.' I go, 'I know. So why would you get upset about it if Joe Pass did three nights in Madison Square Garden?' I mean, why do you even get pissed off about things you don't even listen to? I'm too busy listening to Zeppelin and Sabbath and Bad Company and bands I like. [Laughs] I don't even get it, man."

Listen to Zakk Wylde on The Jasta Show

Metal Grammys by Year: Who Really Should Have Won