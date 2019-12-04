2019 Holiday Gear Guide for the Rock Musician in Your Life

It's that time again! Do you know what the musician in your life wants under the tree this year? Black Friday had holiday shoppers out and about seeking the best deals on TVs, toys and video games, but your favorite rocker — or even yourself — probably has a more discerning eye (or is it ear?) when it comes to selecting musical gear once Christmastime comes.

That's why Loudwire has your back with our Holiday Gear Guide for 2019. Whether its a guitarist, bassist, or keyboard player that you have in mind for the gift-giving time, we've got a list of this season's 16 hottest items.

So go ahead and dig into the smorgasbord of rock 'n' roll action below. Are you playing Santa to a band member or loved one? Maybe you're shopping around for the best deals on your next piece of gear? You can't go wrong with this range of goods from Epiphone, Fender, Martin, Yamaha and beyond. Let's get rockin'!

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.