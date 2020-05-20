Quarantine Gear Guide: The Tools You Need for Creating at Home

With many artists and fans staying at home right now, it's never been more crucial to have a way to share ideas with the world. That's why having a decent home studio should be a priority for any songwriter, guitar shredder or social media influencer. For this reason, Loudwire has compiled a list of some must-haves when it comes to capturing all the licks, hooks and grooves that occupy an artist's head.

Whether you’re just starting on a creative journey or already have some experience under your belt, getting the right gear will make all the difference. When it comes to conveying your artistic notions, the correct piece of equipment serves to simplify that exchange and allow you to focus more closely on your craft.

So go ahead and look through the following list of some of the best hardware and software available right now. Whether you want to be a singer, player, podcaster or TikTok star, there's something here for everyone.

Don't let the quarantine curb your creativity. Get your home recording setup in place, and start showing off your talent without leaving your house! Every item was handpicked by Loudwire's Gear Factor host, Squiggy.