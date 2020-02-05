Squiggy’s 10 Favorite Gear Factor Moments (100 Episodes Special)

We're celebrating 100 episodes of Gear Factor here at Loudwire, so series host and Music Experience head Squiggy put together 10 of his favorite moments with artists such as Zakk Wylde, Lzzy Hale, John 5 and more.

Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale made a young fan’s life last year, bringing her onstage during the band’s performance at the 2019 Sonic Temple Festival. Young Karissa first met up with Halestorm at their meet-and-greet session, before being invited backstage to hang out with the band and exchange Howard Dean "Byah!" screams. Finally, Hale gifted her custom Epiphone Explorer to the young superfan.

We also learned about the history of Anthrax and Public Enemy's iconic collaboration, "Bring the Noise," during a Gear Factor episode. "I had to work with Public Enemy somehow," Scott Ian recalls. "I had to work with Chuck [D.], and I just had an idea for a riff that came off the horns that they sampled for 'Bring the Noise.' That's what inspired the riff. I feel like I was just transposing the existing horn part, keeping things the same."

In another great episode, Gary Holt recalled the first guitar he ever had — a Montgomery Ward given to him by Kirk Hammett, but when his love for something better came along, it landed him in a spot of trouble. Holt says he purloined a Gibson Les Paul gold top copy, but got busted and spent some time in a juvenile hall.

Check out Squiggy's full list of favorite Gear Factor moments in the video above.