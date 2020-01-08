Life is all about the journey, so why not get the most bang for your buck this year by catching a lot of great music at a festival or hopping on board one of the great music cruises that are available. Loudwire's got you covered with this handy 2020 Hard Rock and Metal Festival + Cruise Guide, giving you the lowdown on your options.

The year is just getting started and already major events such as Sonic Temple, Epicenter, Welcome to Rockville, Inkcarceration, Hangout Festival and plenty more have been announced stateside. You've also got the annual Euro draws Download, Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park, Pinkpop and Wacken Open Air who have already revealed their lineups and Australia has their own version of Download on the books, too.

If cruising is your jam, you know we're coming up quick on the period when most ships set sail, giving rockers a bit of a vacation and cruisers a chance to flee the cold winter climates for a tropical destination. See some of the big rock and metal cruises listed below.

Keep in mind, there are a number of festivals and cruises that have not released full details for their 2020 events as of yet, and we'll be adding to this guide throughout the year as lineups are revealed. So peruse your options, enjoy your destinations and make plans for plenty of hard rock and metal 2020 memories while filing through our 2020 Hard Rock and Metal Festival + Cruise Guide.

U.S. Festivals

World Festivals