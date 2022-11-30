2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Nominees – Ann + Nancy Wilson, Blondie, Snoop Dogg + More

The nominees for the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame were revealed earlier this month, with an eclectic range of artists announced as potential inductees, led by Heart's Ann and Nancy Wilson, Bryan Adams, The Doobie Brothers' Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald and Patrick Simmons and Blondie's Clem Burke, Debbie Harry and Chris Stein among others.

Joining the aforementioned acts in the Performing Songwriters category are R.E.M.'s Bill Berry, Peter Buck, Mike Mills and Michael Stipe, ELO's Jeff Lynne, Steve Winwood, Patti Smith, country superstar Vince Gill, rapper Snoop Dogg (aka Calvin Broadus Jr.), Latin pop star Gloria Estefan and soulful R&B vocalist Sade.

There are also nominees coming from the non-performing songwriter category. Those include theatrical songwriting pair Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Anastasia, Ragtime), songwriter/producer Glen Ballard (Alanis Morissette, Van Halen, Michael Jackson), Dean Dillon (Barbara Mandrell, George Strait, George Jones), Franne Golde (Whitney Houston, Selena, Commodores), Bobby Hart and Tommy Boyce (The Monkees, Jay and the Americans), Sandy Linzer and Denny Randell (Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, The Monkees), Roger Nichols (The Carpenters, Art Garfunkel, Three Dog Night), Dan Penn and Spooner Oldham (The Box Tops, Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin), Dean Pitchford (Kenny Loggins, Irene Cara, Bonnie Tyler), Teddy Riley (Keith Sweat, Johnny Kemp, Blackstreet), Liz Rose (Taylor Swift, Little Big Town, Carrie Underwood) and Tom Snow (Barbra Streisand, Selena, Dolly Parton).

The Songwriters Hall of Fame is dedicated to recognizing the work and lives of those composers and lyricists who create music around the world. A songwriter with a notable catalog of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first significant commercial release of a song.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame gala will take place June 15, 2023 in New York City. The inductees for the 2023 class will be revealed early next year after voting concludes on Dec. 28.