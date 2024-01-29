Heart have announced the 2024 Royal Flush tour with support from Cheap Trick, marking their first extended trek since 2019.

The North American leg will launch on April 20 in Greenville, South Carolina, and conclude on Sept. 22 in Morrison, Colorado. Heart will also head to Europe in late June through mid-July, with Squeeze opening select dates.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday through Heart's website. You can see the full list of tour dates below.

Heart's Recent Touring History and Family Drama

Heart last hit the road in 2019 for the Love Alive tour, ending a three-year hiatus and estrangement between Ann and Nancy Wilson. The sisters put the band on hold after Ann's husband was arrested for allegedly hitting one of Nancy's children during Heart's 2016 tour.

Following the 2019 trek, Heart once again took an extended break, during which both sisters released solo music and Nancy toured under the name Nancy Wilson's Heart. Although some onlookers have questioned whether tensions remain between the Wilson sisters, Ann insisted in 2022 that there was no lingering animosity.

"It's a myth," the singer said. "Nancy and I are OK with each other. We just have different ideas for what Heart should be, and we haven't figured out a compromise yet."

Heart reunited for a trio of shows at the end of 2023, marking their first performances in four years. In addition to their headlining tour, they'll support Def Leppard and Journey on a handful of their stadium tour dates this summer.

Nancy Wilson also said last June that she and Ann were working on new material that's "closer to what you would have heard us originally do in the '70s, late '70s. So it's really fun, it's just exciting and inspiring."

Heart 2024 Tour Dates With Cheap Trick



April 20 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

April 22 - Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena

April 25 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live (in Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood)*

April 26 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

April 28 - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (multi-act event)**

May 1 - San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center (special guest TBD)

May 3 - Thackerville, Okla. @ Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort*

May 4 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

May 7 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

May 10 - Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

May 11 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

May 13 - Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena

May 15 - Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

May 17 - Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

May 18 - Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

May 21 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

May 23 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

May 24 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live*

Jul 30 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Progressive Field** (with Def Leppard & Journey)

Aug 1 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

Aug 2 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre** (with Def Leppard & Journey)

Aug 5 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park** (with Def Leppard & Journey)

Aug 7 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

Aug 8 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

Aug 10 - Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

Aug 11 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

Aug 13 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center

Aug 15 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

Aug 16 - Hinckley, Minn. @ Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater*

Aug 18 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug 21 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Aug 23 - Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum

Aug 24 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson Boling Arena at Food City Center

Aug 27 - Norfolk, Va. @ Scope Arena

Aug 28 - Allentown, Penn. @ The Great Allentown Fair*

Sept 17 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Sept 20 - West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center

Sept 22 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (special guest TBD)

* An Evening With / non-AEG event

** Festival / stadium dates on sale now

European Tour Dates

June 20 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting**

June 22 - Berlin, Germany @ UberEats Music Hall

June 24 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Grona Lund

June 25 - Helsinki, Finland @ Ice Hall

June 27 - Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock Festival**

June 30 - Clisson, France @ Hellfest**

July 1 – London, U.K. @ The O2%

July 3 – Birmingham, U.K. @ Utilita Arena Birmingham%

July 5 – Nottingham, U.K. @ Capital FM Arena%

July 6 – Manchester, U.K. @ AO Arena%

July 8 – Leeds, U.K. @ First Direct Arena%

July 9 – Glasgow, U.K. @ OVO Hydro%

July 11 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal – Club

July 12 – Weert, Netherlands @ Bospop Festival**

** Festivals on sale now

% Special guest Squeeze