40 Years of Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Talking About Metallica

In this Loud List video, watch a 40-year span of clips of Megadeth's Dave Mustaine talking about Metallica.

Throughout the decades, the Dave Mustaine vs. Metallica feud has been portrayed as many things. Overhyped and blown out of proportion are a couple of them and, while the media has fueled the rift, there's been no shortage of pointed soundbites to work with either.

On April 11, 1983, Mustaine was fired from Metallica and notoriously sent on a coast-to-coast bus ride back home alone. Naturally and understandably, feelings of resentment burned within the musician while simultaneously driving him and Megadeth down their own path to worldwide success.

Of course, progressing through various stages of life personally and professionally changes people. The past is viewed through a different lens and answers to the same questions begin to change. It's not that the story distorts, it's that the story itself is not yet finished.

READ MORE: Megadeth Albums Ranked

So, yes, Mustaine has been overtly aggressive in his comments toward certain members of Metallica, but he's also backed off quite a lot. Back in 2023 (in a print interview with Guitar World — you won't see this in the video), the Megadeth leader called it an "honor" that Kirk Hammett kept the solos he wrote on some early Metallica songs.

While the sentiments are ever-changing, the list of top-tier quotes and moments remain in the annals heavy metal history.

Watch the full Loud List of 40 years of Dave Mustaine talking about Metallica directly below.

40 Years of Dave Mustaine Talking About Metallica

Every Thrash Metal 'Big 4' Album Ranked Every album by Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax get ranked worst to best.

Contributions by Philip Trapp, Ed Rivadavia, Jordan Blum, Ayron Rutan and Joe DiVita. Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff

Subscribe to Loudwire on YouTube.