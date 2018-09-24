The past and present members of KISS are masters in the art of promotion and creating unusual revenue streams. But if you thought that they've exhausted every possible way they could get your money, you'd be wrong. If you're getting married in Las Vegas the weekend of Oct. 26-28, you could have Ace Frehley serve as your best man.

The Kiss by Monster Mini Golf Las Vegas attraction is offering the "Ace Frehley Wedding Experience," which goes for $6,000. As part of the package, you can have the former KISS guitarist serve as your Best Man and/or give away the bride and walk her down the aisle. This would take place at the KISS "Love It Loud" wedding chapel, and it will be an option not only for weddings but also vow renewals or commitment ceremonies.

Other parts of the package include the use of a professional photographer with a complete photo session, a photo session with Ace's actual guitar, a Facebook Live video posting on Ace's Facebook page and the KISS Wedding Chapel so that your friends that aren't in Las Vegas can watch, an "I Got Married at the 'Love It Loud' Wedding Chapel" 45rpm with colored vinyl record and a special certificate with Ace as the witness and a Rockin' wedding cake.

There are also a wealth of "Love It Loud" wedding chapel tchotchkes, like lanyards, laminates, poker chips, shot glasses, temporary tattoos, and the wedding chapel certificate.

Those interested in the package should email KISS@MonsterMiniGolf.com for exact availabilities. To see more details, click here.

Frehley is also enjoying a major promotional week this week. The musician will sit in with the Jimmy Kimmel Live band tonight (Sept. 24) on ABC. Frehley will also participate in Loudwire and Ultimate Classic Rock's A Live Conversation With Ace Frehley at the Musician's Institute Concert Hall in Los Angeles tomorrow night (Sept. 25) with moderator Ryan J. Downey.

Ace's latest solo album, Spaceman, is due Oct. 19 and features the songs "Bronx Boy" and "Rockin' With the Boys."

