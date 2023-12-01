Ace Frehley Doesn’t Believe KISS Are Done Touring

Guitarist Ace Frehley doesn’t think his former band, KISS, is really done touring, despite their End of the Road farewell trek.

“To be honest, I don't really believe they're ending their touring career,” Frehley explained to SiriusXM radio host Eddie Trunk (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). “How many times have they said they were gonna retire? How many times have half a dozen groups said they were gonna retire and still come back? Personally, I don't know what their plans are."

KISS – who previously embarked on a farewell tour in 2000 – have continually insisted the End of the Road is their final trek. Fans have speculated that Frehely could rejoin the band for their last performance, taking place Saturday, Dec. 2 at Madison Square Garden. However, Frehley has continually insisted he won’t be there, and that he has no emotions regarding KISS’ tour retirement.

"I'm so happy I'm not involved,” the guitarist admitted to Trunk. “Last night I watched [footage of KISS'] Indianapolis show [from the current tour] from front to back on YouTube. They had 10 comments and maybe a couple of thousand views, but compared to what I'm doing right now, you can't hold a candle to it."

Frehley's upcoming solo album, 10,000 Volts, arrives in February.

How to Watch KISS’ Final Concert

Fans unable to make it to New York — or unwilling to pay the hefty cost for tickets — can still enjoy KISS' last show from the comfort of their own home. The band will livestream their final concert as a pay-per-view event, available via cable and satellite operators in the United States and Canada, and worldwide on PPV.com.

There's also the possibility of other KISS-related shows in the future, albeit without the band's members.

"The Blue Man Group and Phantom of the Opera tour around the world with different personnel," Gene Simmons previously explained. "There could and should be a KISS show, kind of live onstage with effects and everything else, but also a semi-autobiographical thing about four knuckleheads off the streets of New York that ends with the last third as a full-blown celebration, a full-on performance."

