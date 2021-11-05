AEW’s Jon Moxley Raves About Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’

AEW wrestler Jon Moxley just released his highly anticipated and self-penned memoir MOX. In the early pages of the book, the gritty AEW brawler gives a shoutout to Slayer and Metallica, raving about the albums Reign in Blood and Master of Puppets.

Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose in WWE) is currently on leave from All Elite Wrestling to focus on his recovery from alcohol addiction. AEW as a company has been extremely supportive of Mox during this rough time, as has the entire locker room of performers.

Though Moxley can’t currently celebrate the release of his first book, metalheads can celebrate that he’s one of us. When he was training in FCW (WWE’s developmental territory) Moxley’s strength and conditioning coach would set the mood for high intensity training sessions with Slayer.

“When we began a workout, he’d put on for example, Slayer, Reign in Blood, 1986,” Moxley writes. “Rob would explain the history of the album, the state of music at the time it was recorded and its cultural impact. Now, when this training session began and the notes of the first track came through the speakers … in this case, “Angel of Death,” we were locked in, we were focused. No distractions, no external interruptions, we were listening to Reign in Blood and pumping some F'n iron."

Mox also writes about the first album he ever owned, Metallica’s Master of Puppets. He grabbed the album when he was in the fifth grade, noting that the entire record is killer from beginning to end.

“Master of Puppets begins with 38 seconds of Spanish guitar: relaxing, mellow. You may picture Catherine Zeta-Jones sniffing romneya flowers in the Mask of Zorro, you’re enjoying a nice breeze … then BAM! … The rest of the opening track, 'Battery,' announces its presence with grandiose electric guitar. Then it just gets F’n nasty.”

Moxley continues, “The album does not let up from there: The classic title track, the spooky 'Welcome Home (Sanitarium).' 'Disposable Heroes' rips right into 'Leper Messiah.' Those two songs have always felt like one long piece to me. Next it’s the epic and inspiring 'Orion,' which highlights the legendary Cliff Burton’s bass, then we finish with 'Damage Inc,' which starts with what I used to think were whale sounds before just getting in your face with some mean, aggressive, unapologetic metal headbangery. This album F’n rules.”

To grab a copy of MOX, click here.