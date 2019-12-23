Airbourne Announce 2020 North American ‘Boneshaker’ Tour

Feel that? You will soon, as Aussie rockers Airbourne are making their way stateside in 2020 for a North American leg of their "Boneshaker World Tour."

The band just announced dates kicking off April 30 in New York City and keeping them on the road in the U.S. and Canada through a May 23 finale in Montreal. All dates, cities and venues can be found below.

The shows come as the band is promoting their fifth studio album, with the aptly titled room-rocking moniker, Boneshaker. The album got off to a raucous start with the song "Backseat Boogie." Have a look at the video below.

"We're mega pumped up to the max to bring the ‘Boneshaker World Tour’ to the USA," says singer-guitarist Joel O'Keeffe. "We’ve been blazing non-stop across Europe and Australasia and now we're coming your way USA to kick your ass!”

For ticketing info on the band's North American shows, as well as their early 2020 Australia and New Zealand gigs, head here.

Airbourne 2020 North American Tour Dates

April 30 — New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre

May 1 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts

May 2 — Washington, D.C. @ Rock & Roll Hotel

May 3 — Concord, N.C. @ Epicenter Festival*

May 6 — Houston, Texas @ Bronze Peacock/House of Blues

May 7 — Dallas, Texas @ Three Links Deep Ellum

May 9 — Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall

May 10 — Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville*

May 11 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

May 12 — Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement East

May 14 — Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge

May 16 — Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple*

May 18 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Rec Room

May 19 — London, Ontario @ London Music Hall

May 20 — Toronto, Ontario @ Lee's Palace

May 22 — Quebec City, Quebec @ Imperial Bell

May 23 — Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theatre

*Festival Date