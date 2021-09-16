Alice in Chains singer William DuVall has joined up with drone/stoner/doom metal icon and Southern Lord Records founder Greg Anderson on a dark, ritualistic new song "We Who Walk In Light" under the moniker The Lord.

Anderson, best known for his work in drone metal act Sunn O))), as well as other underground favorites Goatsnake, Burning Witch, Thorr's Hammer and more, throws down low-slung rhythms soaked in his trademark warm tones. Those sit beneath a slithering guitar lead as delicate but tribal percussion guides the mystic vision in tandem with Du'Vall's higher-pitched voice offering some reprieve amid the tribal vocal chants.

"'We Who Walk In Light' just came to me. I simply reacted to the music Greg sent, tracked and arranged all my parts at home alone. I wrote it as I was singing it, all at once, no second guessing," began DuVall, speaking about his contributions to the track by Seattle native Anderson.

"Thankfully, my wife was out of town at the time as she might have been a bit unsettled by some of the sounds emanating from the basement," the singer quipped and concluded, "It’s basically a heavy metal Buddhist monk choir with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan flying in for a cameo. I’m sure it’s channeling some of the tension of current times."

All proceeds from the song will benefit Jail Guitar Doors, which is, as stated on their website, a "non-profit organization providing musical instruments and mentorship to help rehabilitate incarcerated individuals through the transformative power of music." Learn more about the cause here.

"I was happy to be asked by The Lord to collaborate and I’m glad to donate the proceeds to my friend, Brother Wayne Kramer’s organization, Jail Guitar Doors," DuVall enthused.

Listen to "We Who Walk in Light" directly below and to purchase the song and help aid Jail Guitar Doors, head to The Lord & William DuVall's Bandcamp page.

The Lord & William DuVall, "We Who Walk in Light"

Southern Lord Records