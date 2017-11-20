Anthony Vincent Tackles 10 Songs in the Style of Metallica

Gimme fuel, gimme fire, but how about 10 songs in the style of Metallica? That's right, the master encyclopedia of music all within one solid vocal range known as Anthony Vincent is back with another of his Ten Second Songs videos, this time taking on a number of well known tracks in the style of Metallica.

The curly-haired Vincent jokes at the beginning about being Kirk Hammett, but actually enlists fellow YouTube superstar Eric Calderone (aka EROCK) to handle the blistering licks for this performance. Vincent's song selection is, as always, fun and wide-ranging, starting by transforming ABBA's disco hit "Dancing Queen" into something more aggressive, in-your-face and now slightly menacing.

Sticking in the pop vein, Vincent shines on renditions of Outkast's "Hey Ya" and Britney Spears' "Baby One More Time," but still sounds fairly soulful despite the heavier backdrop on his take of Seal's "Kiss From a Rose." What about rap? See what Juvenile's "Back That Azz Up" sounds like with metallic leanings.

On the rock side, Nickelback's "How You Remind Me" and Alanis Morissette's "You Oughtta Know" get the Metallica treatment, but so does the ballad "Unbreak My Heart" from Toni Braxton and Taylor Swift's recent hit "Look What You Made Me Do."

"When I thought of the idea to do 10 Songs in the style of Metallica I immediately asked my buddy Eric Calderone (EROCK) to join me because that was the only chance in making this sound as if Metallica REALLY performed these songs. Eric is a master of his craft, not only in performance but matching guitar tones. Insane. But yeah, this was therapeutic for me. Metallica was my favorite band from when I was 10 and at one point in my childhood I hated anything that WASN'T Metallica HAHA. I saw them perform in NYC at MSG with the Symphony Orchestra when I was 12 in November of 1999 and my life was changed FOREVER. I didn't realize how much of a privilege it was to behold that until much later in life. Anyway, I'm rambling. This was a lot of fun, hope you enjoy it," says Vincent. Watch it all play out in the clip above.

To see more of Vincent's work, be sure to check out his Ten Second Songs YouTube channel.

