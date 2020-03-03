It's no secret that Anthrax singer Joey Belladonna is a Journey fan. He's been spotted singing some of the band's hits at jam nights and open-mic nights, and now it's all come together with Journey Beyond — Belladonna's official Journey tribute group.

Last summer, Belladonna's covers act Chief Big Way toured heavily and played some other scattered shows until the end of the year. Now, Journey Beyond are prepping for their first-ever show, which will be in Hopeville, Va. at the Beacon Theatre on March 6.

Announcing the news on social media, Belladonna wrote, "I am happy to announce the debut of Journey Beyond, a tribute to the legendary band Journey. It is my pleasure to welcome my new band out of Nashville and we are very excited to hit the stage together."

"We are excited to be performing a night of Journey’s timeless hits," the singer said of the upcoming gig, "and we look forward to seeing some new fans in the crowd!"

Watch Belladonna sing some Journey classics further down the page.

On the home front, Anthrax began writing their new record at the beginning of last year, which will serve as the follow-up to 2016's For All Kings.

Joey Belladonna Sings Journey's "Wheel in the Sky"

Joey Belladonna Sings Journey's "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" + "Lights"