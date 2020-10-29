Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante is killing it during the pandemic, continuing with his series of socially distanced YouTube covers. For his latest performance, he's called in Alice in Chains vocalist William DuVall, Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher and Metal Allegiance bassist Mark Menghi to take on the Soundgarden classic, "Rusty Cage."

DuVall, who has already stepped into Alice in Chains with ease over the past decade, is up to the challenge of taking on another grunge legend's vocals. Meanwhile, Kelliher, hanging beachside, knocks out Kim Thayil's killer riffage, with Thayil even offering his stamp of approval at the top of the video.

Benante writes, "'Rusty Cage'...first song off of Badmotorfinger and a Damn Good one at that! This song makes me wanna drive fast."

He continues, "I was a @soundgarden fan as soon as I heard 'hunted down.' I then heard the FOPP ep on which they had covered an @ohioplayers song (Honey was a great Album) and I was hooked. I saw them numerous times from 1988-89 to playing festivals with them a few years ago. I always thought they had 'it.'"

The drummer recalls, "They were tight but loose, up and down, in and out of tune, heavy and soft, always unique. I always loved the way @Chriscornellofficial sang. His voice was so recognizable. I saw them at the Armory in New York and he came out and did an a capella version of 'Beth' by @kissonline. I got goosebumps."

Benante concludes, "We are celebrating the music they created with this version of 'Rusty Cage.' When @billy_butterslax, @markmenghi, @williamduvallofficial and I decided to jam this one out it was because it moved us when we first heard it and dammit, it still does! Hope you all enjoy it and Take the time to think what Good Music does to your soul."

"Rusty Cage" appeared on Soundgarden's 1991 studio album Badmotorfinger. Though the song didn't chart stateside, it did earn considerable airplay on MTV and quickly became a fan favorite. It would also later be covered by country legend Johnny Cash.

Benante's ongoing covers series has been one of the year's online highlights. Revisit a wealth of guest-filled covers at his YouTube channel here.

Charlie Benante, William DuVall, Bill Kelliher and Mark Menghi, "Rusty Cage" (Soundgarden Cover)