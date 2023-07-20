Political punks Anti-Flag have deleted all of their social media accounts as well as their website in addition to announcing on Patreon that they have broken up after releasing 13 albums.

"Anti-FIag has disbanded. The Patreon has been switched into a mode where it will no longer charge the monthly fee. I will begin to process refunds to all patrons in the coming weeks. Once all refunds are processed the Patreon page will also be removed," reads a statement on the band's Patreon page.

That's the only message the band has communicated so far.

It happened without warning and fans are scrambling to understand why the band, who released their latest album The Lies They Tell Our Children earlier this year, have decided to call it quits in such an unceremonious manner.

Anti-Flag's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages are all gone. Even lead guitarist/vocalist Justin Sane deleted his social media pages. Bassist Chris "No. 2" Barker still has an active Twitter account (noted by Lambgoat), however, so there is a shred of online presence left, but not much regarding Anti-Flag on the whole.

The band even had fall tour dates booked with fellow punks The Bouncing Souls, but unless something changes, it doesn't look like Anti-Flag will be on those dates. That has yet to be confirmed.

Anti-Flag were first formed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1988, breaking up one year later and reforming again for the long haul from 1992 through this year. Justin Sane and drummer Pat Thetic have been the only two constants in the lineup.

Their first album, Die for the Government, was released in 1996 and immediately established the group as a political voice within punk, a trait that has been their calling card throughout their career.

It appears their last-ever show was played on June 24 in Germany. View the full setlist from that performance directly below.

Anti-Flag Setlist — Last Show (June 24, 2023 - via setlist.fm)

01. "Die for the Government"

02. "LAUGH. CRY. SMILE. DIE."

03. "The Press Corpse"

04. "This Is the End (For You My Friend)"

05. "Hate Conquers All"

06. "Broken Bones"

07. "American Attraction"

08. "Should I Stay or Should I Go" / "God Save the Queen" / "Rise Above" / "Fall Back Down" / "If the Kids Are United" / "She" / "Blitzkrieg Bop" / "Should I Stay or Should I Go"

09. "VICTORY OR DEATH (WE GAVE 'EM HELL)" (with Ingo Donots)

10. "Brandenburg Gate"

