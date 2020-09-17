Armored Saint are drawing closer to the release of Punching the Sky, their eighth full-length album. On the hells of lead single "End of the Attention Span" comes a music video for the opening track, "Standing on the Shoulders of Giants."

This nearly seven-minute offering really builds the tension over the opening 90 seconds, establishing an ominous atmosphere that perfectly sets up Armored Saint, and singer John Bush in particular, to cut through it all with power and conviction, eyes fixed on rising to the top.

"When you're a band that began four decades ago, you really have to push yourself harder than ever when it comes to making a new record," said Bush. "The last thing you ever want is for it to appear as though you were going through the motions or that you're just putting a product out to do some touring. The records are immortal. They'll be here long after us. Every one needs to count in its own individual way."

"Part of me feels like I can't believe we've been doing this for that long," bassist Joey Vera reflected. "It's kind of incredible," he went on, "So I feel pretty damn lucky really, that we've been able to have the support from fans and our record company for all these years. Without this support, we really couldn't do any of this. So this is the big part of what has kept us going, and when I stop and look around, I am humbled that we've had this opportunity to make music and tour for such a long time. That's what our initial goal was back when we were just 18 years old."

Read the lyrics to "Standing on the Shoulders of Giants" directly below and watch the music video further down the page.

Rise when the alarm abruptly sounds

Hope that opportunity knocks

Nemesis sow seeds of doubt

Leaves me feeling shell-shocked

Confident I think I got it all figured out

With help from osmosis

Sift through the crap hit the safety valve

Then put on Aegis Scream race from the inferno

Turn left turn right go straight

Which way do I go As I grow older I lift this boulder

With strength I chip it away

Standing on the Shoulders of Giants

Punching the sky everyday

As life gets colder flames they smolder

Climb so I can survey

Standing on the Shoulders of Giants

Punching the sky everyday Nectar of the Gods taste bittersweet

Not out of the mire yet

Got to be a badass to take the heat

Not be saddled with mounting debt (forget)

Wolf appears with a nice wool coat

Draws me in with a smile

Rid myself of this spare change

And that’s how I reconcile Scream race from the inferno

Turn left turn right go straight

Which way do I go (I know) As I grow older I lift this boulder

With strength I chip it away

Standing on the Shoulders of Giants

Punching the sky everyday

As life gets colder flames they smolder

Climb so I can survey

Standing on the Shoulders of Giants

Punching the sky everyday All these birds

Are coming home to roost

To fly in my face

Or to maybe give me a boost

Measure the man the amount of grit

Every ounce or send me adrift Ain’t no thorn in my side

I cannot expel

Juggernaut of a stone moves well

Cause I know As I grow older I lift this boulder

With strength I chip it away

Standing on the Shoulders of Giants

Punching the sky everyday

As life gets colder flames they smolder

Climb so I can survey

Standing on the Shoulders of Giants

Punching the sky everyday Punch away

Punching the Sky will be released on Oct. 23 on Metal Blade Records and pre-orders can be placed here. Armored Saint will also be performing a virtual record release show from the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles on Oct. 10 (1PM PT / 4PM ET / 10PM CET). Tickets are just $10, so head to this location to purchase. The band will answer fan questions at this event as well, so submit yours on the Armored Saint Facebook page.

Armored Saint, "Standing on the Shoulders of Giants" Music Video