Our guest on this episode of How I Learned to Sing is Armored Saint and former Anthrax frontman John Bush.

The soon-to-be 62-year-old belter is in command of one of metal's most age-defying voices. Full of grit, bursting with clarity and delivered thoughtfully with barrages of hooks, Bush has consistently been one of the best behind the mic and fairly underrated to a degree.

Every singer has their rituals, habits, practice regimens and path to finding their way to the front and center of a stage.

How John Bush Got Started

Bush's path to being a frontman actually came via his natural charisma as a 13-year-old.

His neighbor put together a band for a junior high school talent show. Prioritizing potential star power over ability, they set their sights on John.

"You're kind of popular, people like you... seems like a lead singer trait," was what he was told. It turns out they found someone who could indeed embody the role of frontman and actually sing!

"I got my first taste of what it was like to be in a band and perform live ... once you get a little taste of it as a musician, you dig it. You love it," he says in the episode below.

Preserving the Voice

Bush knows that some of the secrets to his longevity lie in consistency.

He recalls his first tour with Armored Saint and that, even back in the prime era of partying, he recognized the importance of maintaining his voice for consecutive nights of performances. If the next day was an off-day with no show, he was able to cut loose a bit more.

It's the mark of a professional and when Bush isn't touring he's still keeping his voice in top shape. He still has an iPod loaded with his favorite bands and will sing his way through the alphabet, going through his favorite songs by Aerosmith, AC/DC, Black Sabbath, etc.

"The last thing I want to do is sing 'Can U Deliver' in my bedroom," he jokes, excited by singing other bands' songs.

It's the regimen he's had since he was a kid.

More Singing Stories

Elsewhere in this episode, Bush shares what he loves most about Bruce Dickinson, Rob Halford, Ronnie James Dio and James Hetfield, pre-show and post-show rituals, having a vocal coach now and advice for what not to do before going onstage!

Watch the full episode of How I Learned to Sing with John Bush directly below.

