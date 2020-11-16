Enter to Win an Atreyu Livestream Concert Ticket + Merch Bundle

Atreyu recently announced the 'Carry the Fire' livestream concert series, which will feature two individual performances set for Nov. 20 and and Dec. 4. The first show will be a greatest hits set and Atreyu have teamed up with Loudwire to give away four tickets to the Nov. 20 gig as well as one grand prize bundle.

The grand prize bundle includes a virtual ticket to the livestream concert, a 'Carry the Fire' T-shirt and show poster as seen here. The Nov. 20 performance kicks off at 6PM PT / 9PM ET.

The contest will run from today (Nov. 16) and through Nov. 18 at 12PM ET. Fans can enter the contest for free toward the bottom of the page.

The second "Carry the Fire" livestream performance will take place on Friday, Dec. 4, where the group will play their 2007 Gold-certified album Lead Sails Paper Anchor album in its entirety.

Get your ticket for either show (or both!) at Atreyu's website.

Atreyu, 'Carry the Fire' Livestream Concert - Enter Contest Below