Atreyu Have a Song With Avenged Sevenfold, Underoath Members and Just Dropped a Video for It

Metalcore stalwarts Atreyu have today (Apr. 1) released a video for their track "Super Hero," which features guest appearances from Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows and Underoath's Aaron Gillespie.

"Super Hero" was originally released on the band's 2018 album In Our Wake. Check out the new video below:

Speaking about the meaning of the track and the inspiration for the video, the band commented that "Super Hero" "was written about what it's like to be a parent and the vast amount of time, effort, energy and hard work it takes to be a real-life superhero for your children."

"The song also has a broader meaning, especially given the current situation the entire world is dealing with," they continued. "There are many superheroes out there who appear in many forms — namely the first responders, medical personnel and healthcare workers who are putting others first as they work to fight COVID-19 and to save lives. We dedicate this song to them."

Atreyu are currently working on their eighth album, which is due out later this year. A few weeks ago, we reported on how the band were in the studio with blink-182 vocalist / bassist Mark Hoppus, who has previously produced records by the likes of Fall Out Boy and New Found Glory.