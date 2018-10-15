Atreyu Vocalist Claims They Invented Metalcore

Atreyu's singer Alex Varkatzas made a bold claim in a recent interview with Rock Sound, while discussing their current album, In Our Wake.

"I don’t know where we fit in any scene and I don’t think that any scene knows where we fit. I think that’s just part of us. This is going to sound a little cocky but I’m a singer in a band. I don’t think we fit into any genre. I think we are hard to pin down," said the vocalist. "When we first started it was a little easier. We were a metallic hardcore band with singing parts. There wasn’t any else like that when we were doing it. People get confused and say ‘You’re a metalcore band,' but we invented metalcore. That may sound cocky but I don’t care. We pre-date Poison the Well and Killswitch Engage and all those bands. I’ve been doing this since I was literally 12 years old."

One thing he's confident about though is that the band is on board with their sound as it is. "This is the place to be you. This is our driving force and heartbeat. This is the place we go to express ourselves," says Varkatzas. "I think our fan base and the people who like our band are like that too. They like music and we play music."

In Our Wake just arrived last week, featuring the title track as well as the song "The Time Is Now." The band will take their show on the road starting Nov. 9 in Phoenix. See their stops here.