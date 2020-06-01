Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose has again criticized President Donald Trump, this time for the president's Twitter response to nationwide protests surrounding the killing of George Floyd while in police custody. On Monday (June 1), the musician called Trump a "truly bad, repulsive excuse [for] a person."

Rose's reaction followed a tweet from the president that seemed intent to distract from the reported racism and police brutality that protestors nationwide were demonstrating against. On May 31, Trump blamed the media for doing "everything within their power to foment hatred and anarchy."

The Guns N' Roses frontman wasn't keen on that sentiment. With a statement directed at the president, the musician charged that Trump himself was the one stoking hatred within Americans. The singer also voiced hope that voters can "work past [Trump with] whatever it takes [to] a better, stronger future!"

But Rose wasn't the only rock musician calling out the president. Plenty of other performers also took to Twitter to speak their minds against Trump — just as many rockers had joined in the protests for Floyd over the weekend. Read some of those tweets down toward the bottom of this post.

Body Count rapper and actor Ice-T joked about the president addressing his constituents. Falling in Reverse's Ronnie Radke called Trump the "worst president in the entire history of the United States of America." Queensryche singer Todd La Torre took a shot at the president's "tough guy" persona. See more comments and reactions from the rock and metal community here and here.

All seemed in agreement with Rose's general criticism — that Trump had done more harm than good, especially in the days immediately following Floyd's death. On May 30, The New York Times outlined how Trump's recent behavior has served to sow discord rather than promote understanding.

This isn't the first time the Guns N' Roses frontman has tangled with the Trump administration. Last month, Rose had an online spat with U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. On one occasion in 2018, Rose was particularly blunt about his distaste for Trump, saying, "We don't have a president."

Ice-T, Body Count

Ronnie Radke, Falling in Reverse

Todd La Torre, Queensryche