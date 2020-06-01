Slipknot's Jay Weinberg has spoken out against racism and police brutality. The drummer's comments came in a series of statements Sunday (May 31) that showed support for Black Lives Matter and those protesting the May 25 death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of police.

Floyd died when, during an arrest in Minneapolis, a police officer used his knee to pin Floyd's neck to the ground for over 8 minutes. In the immediate area, demonstrations against the police soon followed. By May 31, protestors in cities across the U.S. had joined in voicing their objection to Floyd's treatment.

The issue seems to have struck a chord with Weinberg. On the same day that The New York Times published an in-depth investigation into how police killed Floyd, the Slipknot drummer took to his official Twitter account. There, he shared his thoughts about the matter and offered support to protestors.

"Black lives matter," Weinberg said. "Systemic racism exists. White privilege is real. I'm heartbroken to yet again witness the oppression and bigotry that black people in America have consistently endured for centuries — at the hands of a system that's broken to its very core."

He continued, "It's time to speak up against police brutality and the perpetrators of systemic racism and to become an ally to those who do not experience the same freedoms that we who share in our white privilege do. I'm hopeful that we can use our voices to enact real change. That we can contribute our time, energy, donations and compassion to fighting for real equality, freedom and togetherness."

Weinberg has previously given his support to other important issues, including the threat of climate change. Over the weekend, several members of the hip-hop community participated in the nationwide protests for Floyd. The Slipknot drummer urged others to contribute by voting in the upcoming elections.

Added Weinberg, "Educate yourself. Vote. Use your voice. I will."

