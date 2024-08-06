Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose was recently photographed with fans at a restaurant in his home state of Indiana.

As seen in a photo shared on Facebook by a woman named Courtney Prilaman, the rocker paid a visit to the River View Restaurant Bar and Grill in the town of Logansport, which is less than an hour away from his hometown of Lafayette.

"We got to meet Axl Rose from Guns N’ Roses when he stopped by Riverview tonight for dinner! When I took my hair down for the picture he said, 'I love your hair I wish I could take it back to the '70s with me'," Prilaman wrote in the caption.

In the comments section of the photo, Prilaman explained that the restaurant received a call from one of their regular customers asking to sit in a specific part of the venue because they were coming in with a celebrity. She also noted that Rose told her he was there visiting childhood friends.

See the picture below.

Rose met fellow Guns N' Roses co-founder Izzy Stradlin at school back in Lafayette. The guitarist moved from the midwestern town to Los Angeles in 1980 to pursue a music career, and Rose followed suit two years later. They eventually reunited and played in a few different bands together before forming GN'R.

"The last time I was back [in Indiana], I just told myself, 'I'm not coming back until I get a record out,'" Rose said in an interview with Steve Harris back in '87 when he was just 25. "I just had too many people trying to say, 'Oh, you'll never get anywhere,' and crap like that."

Clearly, they were all wrong.

Guns N' Roses took 2024 off after eight years of playing shows since Slash and Duff McKagan rejoined in 2016. Slash, however, told Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong that "2025 is all about Guns N' Roses," so stay tuned for tour announcements.