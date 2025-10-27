Axl Rose Responds to Fan Requesting Deep Cut During Guns N’ Roses Show

Axl Rose responded to a fan who requested a deep cut during one of Guns N' Roses' recent shows.

The Latin American leg of Guns N' Roses' tour kicked off Oct. 1. At their show in Florianopolis, Brazil on Oct. 21, a fan repeatedly shouted the name of the Appetite for Destruction track "Think About You" between songs while the band members were walking around onstage.

The singer eventually acknowledged the request and told the crowd a quick story.

"I heard that request, but we haven't played that in a while." Rose said. "But I just want to say it made me think. I had Chinese food today and I got a fortune cookie that gave me a Chinese fortune in Brazilian Portuguese that told me to think about life."

The crowd cheered and then the singer added, "I kind of went, fuck that!"

Check out the clip below.

When Did Guns N' Roses Last Play 'Think About You'?

According to Setlist.fm's Guns N' Roses Tour Statistics page, the last time they played the Appetite deep cut was in 2006. They actually played the song many times between 2001 and 2006, but prior to '01, it hadn't been performed since 1987.

Therefore, Rose hasn't played "Think About You" with Slash and Duff McKagan in about 38 years. It's also the only song from Appetite for Destruction that Guns haven't played since Slash and McKagan returned in 2016.

READ MORE: Slash Says a New Guns N' Roses Album 'Is Coming'

Some of the other deep cuts from the album, such as "Out Ta Get Me," "My Michelle" and "Anything Goes" have all been on GN'R's setlist in 2025.

Guns N' Roses have added quite a few deep cuts from their discography to their setlist in recent years, including "Dead Horse," "Locomotive," "So Fine," "Pretty Tied Up," their cover of "Down on the Farm" and several others. So it's not entirely impossible that they'll add "Think About You" into the mix at some point.

The rockers have five shows left in 2025. See them on their website.